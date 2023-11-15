EULAV Asset Management Decreases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 279,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $227,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,437,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director Prashant Aggarwal purchased 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $227,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,644,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $486,348 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

