EULAV Asset Management Sells 17,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

