EULAV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $77.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,053 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.