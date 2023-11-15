Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

