Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Farmmi Stock Up 3.4 %

Farmmi stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,873. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

