Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Fastenal worth $786,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $5,773,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

