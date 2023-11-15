Fiera Capital Corp Buys 3,618 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.2 %

Biogen stock opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.