Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $215.69 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

