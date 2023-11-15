Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,888 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

