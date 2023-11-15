Financial Architects Inc Buys 175 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PWR opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.06.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

