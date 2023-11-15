Financial Architects Inc Buys 324 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,145 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 186,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,890 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 6.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.