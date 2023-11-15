Financial Architects Inc Has $455,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

