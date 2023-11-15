Financial Architects Inc Has $799,000 Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,411 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.11% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

