Financial Architects Inc Has $827,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.