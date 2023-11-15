Financial Architects Inc Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.