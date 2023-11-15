Financial Architects Inc Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $604.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.50. The company has a market cap of $275.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $613.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

