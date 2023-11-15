Financial Architects Inc Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Argus increased their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

