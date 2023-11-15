Financial Architects Inc Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.