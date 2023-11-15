Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVS opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.