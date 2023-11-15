Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.44 and a 200 day moving average of $446.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

