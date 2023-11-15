Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $261.17 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

