Financial Architects Inc Invests $881,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

