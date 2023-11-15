Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

