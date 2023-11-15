Financial Comparison: Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 40.97% 25.34% 8.79% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $547.48 million 4.88 $216.78 million $1.89 11.17 Imperial Petroleum $191.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Holly Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Holly Energy Partners and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given Holly Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holly Energy Partners is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

