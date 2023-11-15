Financial Comparison: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) and Vestis (NYSE:VSTS)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) and Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Vestis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vestis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Vestis has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.37%. Given Vestis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vestis is more favorable than Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrofarm Holdings Group $344.50 million 0.11 -$285.42 million ($1.87) -0.45 Vestis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Vestis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vestis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Vestis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrofarm Holdings Group -35.24% -18.51% -11.04% Vestis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vestis beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment. It is also involved in the distribution of CEA equipment and supplies comprising grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, and Innovative Growers Equipment brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Roswell, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.