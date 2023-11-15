First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 22nd

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

