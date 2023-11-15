First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 106.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Shares of FFNW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 2,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

