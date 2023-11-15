First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,371. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

