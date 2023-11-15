First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in October

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
FIF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 10,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,128. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
