First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,818,180,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

