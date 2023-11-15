First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.93

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.93 and last traded at $157.59, with a volume of 5810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.76.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

