First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.30

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 6876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2217 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

