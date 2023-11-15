First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.30

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 6876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2217 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
