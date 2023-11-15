Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47-$7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.44-$8.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.45.

FI stock opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

