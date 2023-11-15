Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,842,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $406,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

