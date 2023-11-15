Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM remained flat at $104.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,804,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $413.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

