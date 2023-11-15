Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.98. The stock had a trading volume of 146,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

