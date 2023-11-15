Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $295.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,104. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.37.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.