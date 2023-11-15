Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.16. 308,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,285. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

