Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.54. 36,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

