Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 319 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 101,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,171 shares in the company, valued at $168,320,330.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $993.50. 18,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $863.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $853.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $598.00 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

