Fortress Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $3,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,783,890,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 84,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,571,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.75. 157,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $493.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

