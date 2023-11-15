Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.64. 838,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,495. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

