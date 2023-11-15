Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.40. 439,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

