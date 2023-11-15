FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Cut by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 1.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $76,323 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.