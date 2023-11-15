FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $223.01

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.01 and last traded at $222.19, with a volume of 4191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,345 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.