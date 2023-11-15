Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 1-Year High at $425.96

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $425.96 and last traded at $422.35, with a volume of 19876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.13.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.30. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,415 shares of company stock worth $35,288,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $481,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 260,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

