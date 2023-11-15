GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GENK. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GENK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,855. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

