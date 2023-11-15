General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $468,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 158,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,263,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after acquiring an additional 90,128 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2,126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,959 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 62,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 242,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

