Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

