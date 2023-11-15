Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 1.9 %
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
