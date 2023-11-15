Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 464.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 267,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,724. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GROY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 244.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 543,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 379.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

